The Merritt Herald is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Ken Couture, the Herald’s office administrator and sales representative.

Beginning his time at the Herald in 2014, Ken quickly became an invaluable member of the team with his positive attitude and willingness to put others before himself. A well known member of the community, Ken loved his work and his clients, always sure to bring a smile with a witty comment.

“Ken was a kind person and a hard worker willing to do anything for his coworkers, clients, and community,” said Theresa Arnold, publisher of the Herald. “We will miss him, his humour, and his presence greatly. Thank you for your years of service, Ken.”

As the Herald navigates this devastating loss to our team, we appreciate your understanding as return calls and emails could be slightly delayed. Anyone who was currently dealing with Ken on a sales or circulation matter is asked to contact Theresa Arnold at publisher@merrittherald.com.

Our deepest condolences to Ken’s family and all those who knew him during this difficult time. Ken’s family and Herald staff are asking for privacy during this time, although the Herald phone line and office remain open for advertising, circulation, and editorial inquiries.