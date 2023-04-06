The Merritt Herald is finalist at this year’s Ma Murray awards, an annual newsmedia award ceremony recognizing B.C. and Yukon media, for two special sections supported by the Nicola Valley community.

The National Nurses Week edition (May 12) and the Orange Shirt Day edition (September 29) of the Herald are both finalists in a special section category, up against The Northern View’s National Indigenous Peoples Day special section from Prince Rupert.

The National Nurses Week special section highlighted the impact and importance of nursing in the community, from Merritt’s first nursing school graduate, to current nurse practitioners serving the people of the Nicola Valley.

The Herald’s Orange Shirt Day edition was released on the eve of the first nationally recognized National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and included stories of unthinkable injustices, hope, determination, and community. Long time Merrittonian and residential school survivor Dennis Saddleman traveled to Ottawa for a reading of his poem, Monster, which details his experience at the Kamloops Residential School, and talked to the Herald prior to his departure.

Merritt Herald management would like to congratulate its newsroom and advertising staff for their hard work, and thank the community for their support in both readership and advertising.

The winners of this year’s Ma Murray awards will be announced on May 4.