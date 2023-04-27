The Merritt High School Rodeo Club is anxiously awaiting the 2023 Merritt High School Rodeo, which is set to take place May 5 to 7 at the Nicola Valley Rodeo Grounds. This exciting event is expected to have over 60 athletes competing throughout three days in over a dozen different rodeo events.

Merritt has over 10 locals who have been practicing throughout the winter in preparation for the spring high school rodeo season. Head of the rodeo committee, Tanya Starrs, and the rest of the parent volunteers are looking forward to putting on a successful event, even though they have a small committee. Tanya competed in High School Rodeo in her youth and loves the sport of rodeo, stating, “kids age out and graduate each year, so the volunteer numbers vary. With my daughter Maya graduating this year, I wanted to step up and make sure she has a fun last year of high school rodeo.”

There is no charge to come watch the rodeo, and it will also feature a 50/50 draw to help cover some costs of the rodeo. The rodeo begins at 3:00 p.m. on Friday with the reined cow horse and cutting events. Saturday and Sunday will begin at 10:00 a.m, and contain the rest of the rodeo events, including the queen contest taking place on Saturday. Come out and support the local cowboys and cowgirls!