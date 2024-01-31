The Merritt & District Hospice has a new space to call home in town.

The non-profit society will now gather at the Nicola Valley General Hospital’s multi-purpose room, which will work as a ‘sacred space’ that can be booked through the Interior Health Authority.

The location change and renovations were made possible due to the partnership between the Hospice Society, the Nicola Valley General Hospital and Health Centre Facility Engagement Working Group, which funded the project.

From death cafés to meetings on the journey of grief, the Merritt & District Hospice Society is committed to providing support and understanding to their patients, their families, caregivers and bereaved.

Jill Sanford, chairman of the Merritt & District Hospice Society, said the society is very pleased to be operating at the new space.

“It means that there’s a comfortable, safe space for our clients to come here and talk to us, or for us (at the Merritt Hospice Society) to have meetings for things like grief support, or a death café or some of the other activities that we have,” she said.

Sanford added that once the renovation at the space was done, it drew a lot of curious visitors.

“Once the paint got on the walls, and we had a little bit of furniture in here we had people walk in (and) they felt really comfortable,” she added. “

The Merritt & District Hospice Society is currently hosting a ‘Living with Grief & Loss Group’ at the new location. The next meetings are set on Feb. 6, 13 and 20, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those who wish to participate should contact Merritt Hospice for more information at 250-280-1701.