The Merritt High School Rodeo hosted their regular season rodeo at the Nicola Valley Rodeo Association grounds on the weekend of May 14. The event will serve as the club’s only ‘home’ rodeo this season before heading out to Quesnel for the BC Provincials.

“What the kids are trying to do is compete in their events against other contestants to do their best to earn points throughout the season,” said Tanya Starrs, a parent-volunteer for the High School Rodeo.

“The top 12 in each event will compete with the north kids at a provincial finals and then the top contestants from there at each event will continue on to compete at a Canadian finals as well as a national finals.”

Roughly 60 contestants were at the rodeo grounds this past Saturday, hailing from Williams Lake all the way to Okanagan, all trying to qualify for the Provincial finals where all of BC’s best from both the north and south divisions will compete to make it to the Canadian finals and then the National finals.



“The competition is starting to get pretty intense,” said River Anderson, member of the Merritt High School Rodeo.

“It’s something you have to work pretty hard for, it’s something you have to really practice. It also costs a lot of money so it is something that you have to be really serious about.”

River Anderson, started rodeo since she 8 years old and she has undoubtedly enjoyed her experience since.

“You get the chance to meet a lot of super interesting people and friendships here last super long.”

The Merritt High School Rodeo serves as an opportunity for kids with a passion for the sport to showcase the culmination of their hard work and talents.

“We’re basically representing Merritt and promoting rodeo,” said Starrs.

“We have some practice nights together, we do fundraisers together, and we work as a team.”

The club is supported by the Nicola Valley Rodeo Association, where they are able to host their one, even sometimes two, home rodeos of the season.

“They’ve been very good to us with giving us a really good rate so we are able to afford renting out the facility,” said Starrs

“It’s a great opportunity for our local high school kids to be able to go and practice at these rodeo grounds.”

Parents of the riders submitted to the Herald the results from the High School’s home stint;

Senior girls:

Maya Starrs –

Saturday : 3rd team roping , 8th barrel racing

Sunday: 3rd breakaway roping , 6th barrel racing, 7th pole bending

Kelsey Starrs –

Saturday : 3rd team roping , 1st breakaway roping, 8th goat tying

Sunday: 4th goat tying

Andee Walker –

Saturday: 3rd barrel racing

Sunday: 3rd barrel racing

Vanessa Michelle –

Saturday: 9th pole bending, 8th goat tying

Sunday:1st goat tying, 7th breakaway roping

Ayla Goss –

Saturday:5th break away roping, 6th pole bending

Sunday 6th pole bending, 6 team roping

Senior Boys:

Wyatt Smith –

2nd bull riding

Junior Boys:

Kolt Alexander –

reserve all around cowboy for the weekend

Junior girls:

Myra Goss –

4th pole bending

The club is now getting ready for the BC Provincials in Quesnel with the juniors happening on May 21, 22, and 23 while the seniors will be on June 10, 11, and 12.