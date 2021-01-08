The City of Merritt is going to be using a new pet licensing program for 2021, changing over to the DocuPet system.

According to the DocuPet website, one in three pets go missing at some point in their lives. To help reunite lost pets with their owners, DocuPet provides a ‘HomeSafe’ service which enables anyone who finds your missing pet to file an online report that is then sent to you immediately.

Although DocuPet is available for cats and dogs, dogs are required to be licensed in the City of Merritt, as per bylaw 2241.

New tags issued by the City of Merritt will be permanent tags, offering a choice between the standard municipal tag or hundreds of designer tags.

The new system will allow for registration online, by mail, by phone or in person at City Hall.

Due to the recent launch of this program, a first for Merritt, the pet licencing deadline has been extended to Feb. 28.

For more information contact Sean Strang, Deputy Director of Finance and IT at 250-378-8635 or by email at sstrang@merritt.ca