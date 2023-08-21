Looking to unite the residents of the Nicola Valley and encourage some old fashioned community connections, Merritt’s Legion Branch 96 is hosting its second annual Family Fun Day at Rotary Park next month.

The Legion said it is inviting residents of Merritt, Lower Nicola, Upper Nicola, Coldwater, Shackan, Nooaitch, and everywhere in between to Rotary Park on September 17 for the second iteration of the popular event. The day features games for both kids and adults, the water park, multiple door prizes, along with live music and entertainment throughout the day.

“It will be all fun and games, and everything will be free again,” said Arlene Johnston, president of the Legion. “There will be lots of door prizes once again, and we’re going to serve food until we run out. Last year we did 288 hot dogs and drinks.”

The event also heralds the beginning of Legion Week, an opportunity for Legions across the country to showcase their programming and impact on the community. The Legion provides services to veterans, along with their philanthropic endeavours and support of the community. Currently, the Legion is providing key services to approximately two veterans per month, along with their popular events and concerts open to the public.

Johnston added that while many think the Legion is focused only on supporting veterans of the world wars, the organization is focused on supporting veterans from all service, including RCMP members and those who served at any point in their lives.

In the lead-up to Family Fun Day, Legion volunteers have been hard at work ensuring the event will run smoothly. The Legion is seeking volunteers, community groups, door prizes, and the participation of Indigenous dancers for the day. The Merritt Girl Guides and other groups have already signed on to lend a hand.

“Any youth groups that want to come and help us out, we would appreciate the help,” noted Johnston. “The sooner we have volunteers, the better.”

Family Fun Day will take place on Sunday, September 17, from noon until 4 p.m. at Rotary Park. For more information on the Legion and Family Fun Day, email Legion096@outlook.com, or call 250-378-5631.