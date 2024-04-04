—— By Kristen Holliday/Castanet

Mounties say a 67-year-old Merritt man died last week after the homemade go kart he was driving blew a stop sign and collided with another vehicle.

The incident happened on March 26. At the time, a Castanet reader reported seeing paramedics and a large police presence on Coldwater Avenue, along with an area blocked off with yellow tape.

Merritt RCMP Sgt. Brock Hedrick told Castanet officers were called to the incident, which happened at Coldwater Avenue and Blair Street, just before 5 p.m.

“It was originally reported as a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle,” Hedrick said.

“Our investigation determined that actually it wasn’t a pedestrian, it was a 67-year-old male resident of Merritt who was actually operating an unlicensed, three-wheeled homemade go kart and had failed to stop at the stop sign going through Blair Street and was struck by the vehicle going the other direction.”

Hedrick said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said there won’t be any motor vehicle act charges laid, adding multiple witnesses reported seeing the go kart fail to stop at the stop sign before it was struck by the vehicle.

“That particular vehicle was not doing anything wrong,” Hedrick said.

He said RCMP victim’s services have been offered to the occupants of the vehicle.

“Obviously, it’s a tragic incident for them,” Hedrick said, adding police are supporting families of both parties involved in the crash as best they can.

He said the BC Coroners Service was notified and is investigating.