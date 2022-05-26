The Merritt RCMP has announced that a Merritt local, Mr. Kyle McIsaac, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from incidents as far back as August 2021.

On May 17, he was sentenced to 21 days in jail, time served, and 12 months of probation for charges of break and enter with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and obstructing a police officer. McIsaac was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and $100 victim surcharge.

Merritt front-line officers have arrested McIsaac on two occasions, initially for a break and enter at the Mario’s Towing yard on Nicola Avenue on August 16, where a homemade firearm was found to be in his possession. The second time came when he fled officers on his bike in mid April while being on an active warrant.

The Merritt RCMP added that the outcome in this case was disappointing, but adds they remain committed to bringing criminals to justice.

“We recognize outcomes like this are frustrating for victims of crime,” said Sgt. Josh Roda of the Merritt RCMP.

“Our officers feel the same frustration, but we will continue to pursue criminals and bring them before the courts.”

Both times McIsaac was released, with his second arrest due to a warrant for failure to appear in court. He has been released, and will be unable to possess any firearms for 5 years.