With one of Canada’s biggest curling events of the year taking place in Kamloops, one Merrittonian will volunteer his time and efforts in ensuring the event becomes a success.

Local resident Jim Madill will once again lend his helping hand to volunteer at this year’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts, set to take place in Kamloops from February 17 to February 26.

Madill is a long time resident of Merritt but even a longer participant in Canadian curling, both as a competitor and volunteer.

Born in Calgary, Alberta, Madill started out his curling journey as a young man competing in a team with his mother. As a fan, Madill, looked up to the late Canadian curling legend Sandra Schmirler.

“We saw her during intermission at the World Curling Championships in Kamloops back in 1998,” he recalled. “She came over to our section and she kept looking at us. Somebody had told her who we were, that was a really awesome experience.”

Inspired by Schmirler, Madill began volunteering at curling events. He first volunteered as a security guard for the Strauss Canada Cup in Kamloops back in 2005. Since then, the curling enthusiast has gone to different curling arenas across the country, volunteering at the different competitions.

“I was mainly a volunteer driver for curling events,” said Madill. “I drove the various teams during events. One time, I drove for Jennifer Jones’ team in Penticton in 2018.”

It was around this period when Madill would gain one of his proudest achievements. The Sandra Schmirler Foundation had awarded the volunteer driver with a commemorative coin in honour of his years of service to the curling community.

“JoAnne Viau and three of Schmirler’s past teammates presented me this coin,” Madill said. “They gave this to me for all the work I’ve done with Curling Canada.

Though the driving job is demanding and requires him to be out of town for weeks at a time, Madill does not feel burdened by volunteering. In fact, he feels it is his duty to do his best driving the most talented curlers in the country and the world.

“Volunteering is my way of remembering Sandra and this inspires me to keep going.”

Madill will be volunteering for the Scotties in Kamloops this month, later in the year he will head to Ontario to volunteer for the Brier Cup, and next year he will head to Calgary for the Scotties 2024.