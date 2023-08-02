Merritt shone once again on the provincial sports stage thanks to Merritt’s U13 Marlins boys softball team, who took home gold from provincials this weekend.

The team visited Prince George for the tournament, playing seven games over three days. The Marlins won three of their four round-robin games, losing just one to the Terrace Mariners. Ultimately, despite some very close games, the Marlins came out on top and won their playoff games and the provincial championship banner.

“It was a very exciting game and a great weekend of softball,” said Angela Russell, a representative of Merritt Minor Softball.

“I am so excited for these boys, they worked hard all weekend, never gave up, and persevered through some very emotional ups and downs!”

The 12 young athletes and their volunteer coaches, Blaine Martens and Brad Denton, visited Carrie Jane Gray Park in Prince George for the games, where they faced stiff competition from teams such as the Barriere Bombers and Terrace Mariners.

The team came back from its sole loss during the round-robin phase to face the Mariners in playoff semi-finals, beating them handily in a mercy game and moving on to face them again in the finals. Merritt ultimately came out on top, winning the final game in a tight 16-15 affair.

“I am super excited for what this brings to the game of softball and to our community,” noted Russell.

For more information on the Marlins, or Merritt Minor Softball as a whole, visit the organization’s website at www.merrittminorsoftball.org.