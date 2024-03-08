Merritt Mountain Inferno Fest Invitational announces 50/50 fundraiser for Merritt Minor Softball Association.

Merritt Mountain Inferno Fest Invitational (MMIFI) hopes to raise $20,000 to benefit the Inaugural MMIFI Youth Softball Tournament and Merritt Minor Softball Association.

This fundraiser is the brainchild of Kathryn Barczi of Delta Inferno Softball and Alana Westerhof of the Merritt Minor Softball Association who worked together to organize this event.

When Westerhof moved to Merritt, she recognized that softball here is very under-resourced so she collaborated with Barczi to organize a tournament. Last year, the duo organized a round-robin tournament in Merritt which brought in four teams from across B.C.

“We had four teams, I think Kamloops, Kelowna, and Penticton, we just sort of felt it out and they loved it,” recalled Barczi. “Then we thought let’s totally go for it and try to raise money for Merritt Minor Softball.”

In this 50/50 raffle, the fundraised $20,000 will be split with $10,000 going to a raffle ticket winner and the other $10,000 going towards the Merritt Minor Softball Association.

“(With the) raised monetary funds, Merritt can provide more in the way of coaching, basic equipment, helmets, putting the proper bases on the fields, which doesn’t exist right now,” said Barzci.

Ticket entries will be available until Friday, March 15 and the draw to announce the winner will take place on Saturday, March 16, at Central Park. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/merrittmsa .

The tournament will be held at Central Park on June 7, at 6 p.m., with the championship game on June 9, at 4 p.m. This event will also have five accomplished university softball players providing free coaching throughout the weekend run.

“We’re bringing almost 1,000 people into the community for the weekend and so we want it to be fun and big,” said Barzci. “And even if people just come to eat candy, and buy a few 50/50 tickets while they’re there, great, perfect!”