by Laísa Condé —

Claire Newman, a councillor with the City of Merritt, has passed away today (July 5).

According to the press release put by the City, Councillor Newman was travelling to visit her family when she was struck and killed by a vehicle outside of Valemount, B.C.

Newman was first elected to council in the 2022 municipal election.

Mayor Michael Goetz said in the press release that getting to know her for the past six months has been a pleasure and that she will be missed by everyone.

“To lose a light like Claire Newman in such a tragic way has left a giant hole in my heart and the heart of everyone who came into contact with her,” Mayor Goetz said.

The flags at Merritt City Hall will be lowered in mourning Newman’s passing. The City Hall will also be accepting flowers to honour Newman’s memory.

The City announced that the regular council meeting on July 11 is cancelled as they will dedicate this moment to a quiet gathering to honour her passing.

More information will released by the City when it becomes available.





