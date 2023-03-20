Merritt RCMP are confirming that their police action in Collettville this weekend led to one arrest following a tip of an alleged assault and forcible confinement.

After receiving the tip on Friday (March 17), an ensuing investigation gave Merritt RCMP and the South East District Emergency Response Team (SEDERT) grounds for a search warrant at a Morrissey Street residence. Merritt RCMP said in a release that multiple people were detained, with one suspect arrested, in a Saturday night raid, which included the use of tactical equipment such as stun grenades.

“On March 19, 2023, Ms. Kristal Lynn Poirier was charged with assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement,” confirmed the release. “She is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing, scheduled for March 21, 2023.”

Merritt Mounties asked that anyone with information pertaining to their investigation who hasn’t yet spoken to police to call the Merritt RCMP detachment at 250-378-4262.