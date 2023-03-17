Merritt RCMP are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a debit card fraud that took place at a local business this week.

Police say they were first alerted of a wallet theft on Wednesday (March 15), with the theft taking place while the wallet’s rightful owner shopped in an unidentified Merritt business. The victim’s wallet included their debit card, which was later fraudulently used. Merritt Mounties are warning local residents to keep an eye on their personal belongings, both physically and digitally.

“Please remember to keep a close eye on your wallet when shopping and ensure you use a unique code for your PIN number, not your year of birth for example,” says Cpl. Brock Hedrick in a news release.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect in the photo is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP detachment at 250-378-4262, or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.