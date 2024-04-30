Merritt RCMP requesting public assistance in locating missing Merrittonian.

Dale Revell was last seen near the Merritt 7-11 convenience store on Wednesday, April 24, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Revell is described as 61-year-old caucasian male, standing at six feet tall (183 centimetres), weighing 166 pounds (75 kilograms).

He has blue eyes, and grey hair and beard.

Revell was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket from Cabalas, black jeans, red and black Adidas running shoes.

Those with information on Revell’s whereabouts are being urged to contact their local police department or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.