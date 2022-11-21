Update, 1:29PM:

The Merritt RCMP has confirmed that the 2100 block of Quilchena Avenue has reopened following a police incident Monday (November 21) morning.

The Herald has reached out to RCMP for further comment.

Original:

In the latest development of a police action filled week, Merritt RCMP officers and emergency response teams have closed down the 2100 block of Quilchena Avenue. The public is asked to avoid the area, as police operations are ongoing.

Police are attempting to gain access to a unit in this block, and have employed the use of tactical equipment, including a loudspeaker. Multiple sources have reported to the Herald that officers are attempting to draw someone out from within the residence. It is currently unknown whether this incident is connected to the shootings and kidnapping cases earlier in the week.

The Herald will release more information as it becomes available.