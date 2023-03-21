Merritt RCMP are confirming that their police action in Collettville this week led to one arrest following a tip of an alleged assault and forcible confinement. The raid took place in a week that brought with it more police action.

After receiving the tip on Friday (March 17), an ensuing investigation gave Merritt RCMP and the South East District Emergency Response Team (SEDERT) grounds for a search warrant at a residence on Collettville’s Morrissey Street. Merritt RCMP said in a Monday release that multiple people were detained, with one suspect arrested in the Saturday night raid that included the use of tactical equipment such as stun grenades.

“On March 19, 2023, Ms. Kristal Lynn Poirier was charged with assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement,” confirmed the release. “She is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing, scheduled for March 21, 2023.”

On Tuesday (Mar. 21), RCMP and SEDERT could one again be seen in action, this time at a residence on Orme Street. Armed officers entered the home, handcuffing one individual and removing several bags from inside. The Herald has reached out to Merritt RCMP for comment, with a release expected later Tuesday.

Merritt Mounties asked that anyone with information pertaining to their investigation who hasn’t yet spoken to police to call the Merritt RCMP detachment at 250-378-4262.