Merritt RCMP receives plaques honouring two officers murdered on the Canford Reserve.

On May 23, 1934, Constables Percy Carr and Frank Gisbourne were murdered on the Canford Reserve.

When Sgt. Brock Hedrick found out about the story of the two officers, he undertook the initiative to ensure they were properly memorialized.

“When I transferred to the Merritt detachment almost 14 years ago, I came upon this story and was kind of shocked to find out the officers had not been properly memorialized in the City of Merritt,” said Sgt. Hedrick.

Sgt. Hedrick had made contact with both families and received photos of the officers. “I just thought it was the least we could do for these two officers that gave their lives to keep our community safe,” said Sgt. Hedrick.

The plaques will be unveiled at the regiment ball and then permanently installed in the Merritt RCMP detachment lobby.

On May 23, 1934, Const. Percy Carr received a call from the Canford Reserve that a man named Eneas George had stabbed his wife and was in need of medical attention. Carr picked up Dr. J.J. Gillis and they drove straight to Canford.

Upon their arrival, Const. Carr searched for George whilst Dr. Gillis provided medical attention to George’s wife.

Later in the day, Const. Frank Gisbourne would assist Carr in the search and arrest of George. The two left immediately, however, Carr had left his gun behind.

This was the last time anyone in Merritt saw the constables alive.

A car would later be discovered by Indian Agent Barber. The car soaked with blood, in the front seat layed a pair of handcuffs and a police baton. Agent Barber had then reported his findings to police headquarters in Kamloops.

On the suspicion of murder, two detectives from Victoria were sent to Merritt.

Eneas George along with his brothers, Joseph and Richardson George, were interviewed by the detectives with the help of Nooaitch Chief Billy.

After some investigation, it became clear that the four George brothers — Eneas, Richardson, Joseph and Alex — had killed the two constables.

Gisbourne had asked Eneas to come with him. Eneas had refused and an altercation broke out in which Gisbourne fired his gun which jammed after a shot that missed Joseph, resulting in the officers being beaten unconscious.

Believing the constables were dead, their bodies were loaded into the police car and drove off reserve. As they were driving, Carr regained consciousness and let out a loud groan which unnerved the driver who had lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The brothers threw the bodies into the Nicola River where they floated away, then returned to Canford.

The George brothers stood trial for murder in Vernon. As it proceeded, it became evident that three of the brothers had stood by the fourth to prevent him from being arrested for stabbing his wife.

Joseph George’s case presented some difficulties. He was stone deaf, possibly from the closeness and the loudness of the gunshot. He could neither read nor write English and as long as he remained mute he was “beyond the law of the criminal court.”

The legal battle dragged on for 17 months. Despite fierce opposition, the Crown sentenced Eneas, Richardson, and Alex George to death.

On the morning of November 6, 1936, the three brothers walked silently to the gallows and were hung for their crimes.