A goat was found dead after being attacked by a pit bull in Merritt.

Merritt RCMP are asking the public’s help in identifying where the goat that was attacked came from.

In a news release, Mounties say they were notified about a video posted online on Friday (Nov. 24) of a pit bull violently attacking a white goat inside a house as onlookers stood by and encouraged the attack.

Also according to the release, RCMP officers were able to identify the house as being in the 2600 block of Granite Avenue and obtained a search warrant under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“Sadly, we found the remains of a goat during our search,” Staff Sgt. Roda said in the release. “We are trying to identify where the goat came from. We would like to determine if the goat was stolen, sold or given away.”

The goat is described to have a white body, brown on the top of its head and was wearing a collar in the video.

Anyone with information about the goat is being told to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.