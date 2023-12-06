Merritt RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen speed sign.

According to the press release, the speed sign was stolen from the 2300 block of Coldwater Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 2.

The RCMP said a lock and a chain that were used to secure the sign were also stolen. Mounties believe that the thief or thieves would have had to use bolt cutters or a grinder to cut the lock or chain.

Cst. Blake Chursinoff said the Community Police office uses portable speed signs in strategic locations around town to encourage the public to slow down and track speed statistics.

“We are hoping to have the sign returned, so we can continue to use it to encourage drivers to slow down around schools, parks and high traffic pedestrian areas.”

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of the speed sign is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.