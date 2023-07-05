Year to date statistics presented to a city committee by Merritt RCMP detachment commander, Staff Sgt. Josh Roda, show that the city is mostly on pace for an average year in terms of crime, with some notable exceptions.

Presenting to the City of Merritt’s Police Committee on Thursday (June 29), Roda presented crime and service volume statistics for the first five months of 2023, which saw the Merritt RCMP respond to 2237 calls. According to the numbers, this puts Merritt on track for an average year, with slightly higher number of calls than this time last year, but fewer than the two previous.

One thing that is not average, according to Roda, is the number of calls associated with drug use, and the increase in calls to the Nicola Valley Shelter and Support Society’s Community Shelter on Voght Street.

“These are complaints are when businesses and property owners are calling in vagrants on their properties, and drug use, etc,” said Roda in his report to council. “In the first five months of 2023, we are at 155 calls for service. Comparably in 2022, during the same time frame, we were at 80 calls.”

The statistics are similar for calls to the shelter this year compared to last, with Roda noting that Merritt RCMP officers have responded to the Voght Street shelter more than 150 times so far in 2023. Within the same timeframe last year, that number was closer to 70.

Merritt Mounties are also expecting an above average year with Mental Health Act (MHA) calls for service. If the current call volume continues, RCMP members will attend close to 150 such calls by the end of 2023, compared to 112 last year. In 2021, the second year of the pandemic, officers responded to 160 MHA calls.

Roda also noted during his report to the committee that Merritt’s Criminal Code file rate per 1,000 residents compared to other communities that are comparable in size and other key demographics. The city’s rate is comparable to Kamloops, which has a population of close to 100,000.

“Merritt is consistently much higher than comparable communities like Salmon Arm and Revelstoke,” noted Roda. “We have similar Criminal Code crime rates to Kamloops.”

The Staff Sergeant also identified a number of priorities and goals for the detachment in the upcoming year, including crime reduction, prolific offender and drug trade management, community engagement, reconciliation, and communication. This includes plans for year round bike and foot patrols, more business and block watch programming, increased school engagement, and bi-weekly media releases. The detachment will also participate in the Repeat Violent Offender Intervention Initiative (RVOII), along with looking to dismantle three local drug lines through enforcement.

Marlene Jones, coordinator of the Merritt Community Policing Office (CPO), gave an update on the office’s operations over the past five months. It has been a busy time for Jones and Community Policing Officer Cst. Blake Chursinoff as they attended a number of safety briefings and situation table information sessions, hosted fraud prevention and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) presentation, and trained new Block Watch program captains.

Through its volunteer programs, community outreach efforts, and presentations, the CPO has seen an uptick in its numbers over recent months. In May of this year, the CPO logged approximately 55 interactions at the front counter.

To see the full report by Roda and Jones, visit the city’s website at www.merritt.ca/agendas-minutes.