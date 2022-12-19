The Merritt RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating a black Jeep Cherokee. The suspects with the vehicle in question are wanted for shooting at a frontline officer.

On December 19, just after 5:00 a.m., a Merritt RCMP frontline officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at the rest area near Hamilton road.

The vehicle is described as;

mid 2000’s dark coloured Jeep Cherokee

square body style

no running lights

snow covering the licence plate

may have bullet holes, or broken windows

The member was driving a marked police vehicle and activated their police lights to notify the occupant(s) of their presence.The officer exited their vehicle and approached the black Jeep Cherokee on foot.

As the member walked to speak with the driver, the rear passenger side window rolled down and a barrel of a firearm was presented and a shot was fired at the member. The RCMP was uninjured, and fired several rounds in return at the vehicle as it fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.

“The Merritt RCMP are currently searching for this vehicle and its occupants” said Acting Merritt RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Josh Roda “It’s unknown if anyone in the vehicle was injured from the member firing their service pistol. We are asking anyone with information on this incident, or may be treating anyone for an injury consistent with being shot to immediately call 9-1-1”

The Jeep was last seen traveling westbound on Hamilton Hill Road heading toward the 286 interchange at a high rate of speed.

If you have dash cam or security video from the area of Hamilton Hill Road between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., or if you witnessed the incident, please contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.