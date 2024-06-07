Merritt Mounties are hoping the public can help them track down a wanted man.

The Merritt RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Ron Karlson.

Karlson is wanted for failing to comply with his probation and release order.

He is five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Karlson also has a “cross” tattoo on his left hand, a tattoo on his right hand and neck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.