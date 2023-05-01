Merritt Mounties are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit and run early on Thursday (April 27).

The truck in question, described as a light blue two door Ford F150 with a black rack in the box and nitro blue headlights, was travelling north on Garcia Street around 4:30 a.m., before turning west onto Quilchena Avenue. Upon turning, the vehicle struck a post on the sidewalk.

“The truck drove onto the sidewalk, striking a steel post and tearing it out of the ground,” said Sgt. Josh Roda, media relations officer with the Merritt RCMP.

“The truck stopped for a brief moment, before fleeing west down Quilchena Avenue. It is believed the truck likely suffered damage on the passenger side from hitting the post.”

Merritt RCMP asked that anyone who recognizes the truck in question contact Cst. Blake Chursinoff at 250-378-4262, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.