The Merritt RCMP is asking residents for their assistance in identifying a four door white pick up truck which was involved in a hit and run.

Frontline officers responded to reports of a hit and run in the parking lot outside of Lower Nicola’s Aberdeen Cold Beer and Wine Store on November 26, 2022, shortly after 4:00pm. A press release by the RCMP stated that a 72 year old was hit by a truck in the parking lot, with the truck alleged to have struck the individual fleeing the scene. The victim of the hit and run sustained non life threatening injuries, and was taken to the Nicola Valley Hospital for assessment.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the truck and driver,” said Cst. Nicholas Maciejewski.

“It is possible the driver was unaware they struck the pedestrian, and we are asking them to do the right thing and contact us.”

The truck is described by police as a four door, white pick up truck.

Those with dash camera footage from the area on November 26, 2022, around 4:00pm, or witnesses to the incident that have not yet spoken to police, call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.