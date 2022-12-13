The Merritt RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in obtaining information regarding an armed robbery that took place late on Monday, December 12. A liquor store in the 1900 block of Quilchena Avenue was robbed of both product and cash by an assailant armed with a stick.

“Shortly after 10PM last night, the Merritt RCMP received a call from the Olde Barley Market on Quilchena that a male had come in and rob the place, stealing cash and liquor,” Sgt. Josh Roda told the Herald.

No injuries were reported. The suspect’s appearance was described to police as the following:

Approximately 5’5

Black full zip hoodie

Grey cable-knit balaclava

Black cloth reusable bag

Armed with a stick

The Merritt RCMP is asking for any dashcam footage or security footage from nearby homes and businesses that may have captured the suspects to be submitted.

They also ask witnesses who may have seen the robbery take place, or anyone with information on the robbery, to call the local detachment at 250-378-4262.