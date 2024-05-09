Serious charges have been laid following a string of violent incidents on Wednesday in downtown Merritt, according to police.

In a news release published today, May 9, the Merritt RCMP said they’ve responded to eight separate incidents in the downtown core of Merritt between 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

A man, who was later identified as Kevin Edward Young, was reported to be assaulting parties who happened to be in the area.

Mounties located Young in the Diamondvale neighbourhood at approximately 9:30 p.m., yesterday.

According to the Merritt RCMP, the 35-year-old man has no fixed address and is well known to the detachment.

Currently, Young faces 12 new charges, including four counts of assault, three counts of uttering threats, four counts of breach and one count of mischief.

“Young remains in custody and will make his next court appearance on May 13, 2024,” the release reads.

The victims of these incidents are being supported by Merritt Victim Services, with no serious injuries reported.

Those who have any information in relation to the incidents are requested to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.