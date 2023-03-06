The Merritt RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Miguel Mack, who was reported missing to police on March 3, 2023.

Mack is described as a First Nations male who is 24 years old, 180 centimetres (5’10”), 90kg (200lbs), with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with white writing on it, dark pants, and a toque. Mack was last seen in Merritt on February 27, 2023.

Anyone with information on Mack’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). The Merritt RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-378-4262.