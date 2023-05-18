Merritt Mounties are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owner of an electric motorcycle found in the Diamondvale area on Mother’s Day Sunday (May 14).

According to a May 17 press release by the Merritt RCMP, the bike was found by police in Diamondvale, but attempts to find its rightful owner have been thus far unsuccessful. The bike is described as a 2020 Armada Nemesis electric motorcycle, and is black and orange in colour.

The rightful owner of the bike, with proof of ownership, should contact the Merritt RCMP detachment at 250-378-4262.