Merritt RCMP are seeking the rightful owner of a number of found firearms recently seized by police.

Corporal Brock Hedrick of the Merritt RCMP detachment said in a press release Thursday (June 15) that the firearms are believed to have washed away during the November 2021 flooding event that devastated parts of the city and surrounding areas.

“The firearms in question are believed to have washed downstream in the flooding event of November 2021,” said Hedrick. “If you lost some firearms due to the flood and have not yet reported the lost items to police, now is the time to do so.”

While no photos or description of the firearms were provided with the release, anyone who may have lost their firearms during the flood is asked to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262, and be prepared to provide proof of ownership.