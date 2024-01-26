Merritt RCMP is seeking public assistance on investigation of a fatal collision on Highway 97C.

According to a press release, Kamloops RCMP, Merritt RCMP and the BC Highway Patrol were called on Jan. 23 to attend a collision involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck on Highway 97C, near Hamilton Hill.

Merritt RCMP alongside the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement and the Ministry of Transportation are conducting the investigation on the incident.

So far, Mounties said in the release that the investigation has determined that the road conditions were reportedly very poor at the time of the incident.

“The semi-truck was travelling east-bound on Highway 97C and slid off the road into the ditch and the eastbound truck collided with the semi-truck. Tragically, the passenger in the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release reads.

Also according to the release, the driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the semi-truck is uninjured and cooperating with the investigation.

Merritt RCMP to ask for public assistance in this case. Anyone who has any information or who may have witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, or those who may have a dashcam video to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 and refer to file number 2024-299.