A woman is currently in custody after she was found with a loaded prohibited rifle, Merritt RCMP report.

Merritt Mounties said in a press release that on Wednesday, June 5, police responded to a report of a fist fight between a man and a woman behind the local Save on Foods. According to police, both the man and woman are known to each other.

When officers arrived on scene, the woman attempted to leave on a bicycle, but was arrested nearby.

“Search incidental to arrest led officers to find a loaded prohibited rifle with a silencer on it, concealed in the woman’s belongings,” Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said in an email.

The Merritt RCMP is recommending charges to the BC Prosecution Service. The investigation on this case is still ongoing.