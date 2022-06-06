A busy night on Friday for the Merritt RCMP saw the execution of three separate search warrants on properties suspected of being involved in the local drug trade, with frontline officers and the Merritt RCMP General Investigation Section seizing illegal guns and drugs.

Initially beginning as two warrants executed on residences in the 1800 block of Orme Street, a new warrant was obtained by police after new information alerted them to a possible third location connected to the Orme Street residences. Officers found suspected fentanyl, drug packaging and scales in their initial two raids.

Upon search of the residence specified in the third warrant, located in the 2100 block of Priest Avenue, officers found a plethora of prohibited items: loaded semi-automatic rifles, illegal magazines, body armour, further suspected fentanyl, large amounts of cash, as well as stolen property.

“Our officers worked very hard to take these drugs and guns off the streets”, says Sgt. Josh Roda. “This seizure will cause a significant disruption to the local drug trade in Merritt.”

One Merritt man, Mr. Tyler James Collins, was arrested and charged with forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, robbery, and possession of a firearm while prohibited. He currently faces 12 total charges, and is set to appear in court on June 8.