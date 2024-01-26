The Merritt RCMP are preparing for a regimental ball during this upcoming summer.

On June 1, Merrittonians will be able to put on their best suits and dresses at the Merritt Civic Centre for the one-of-a-kind night.

Staff Sergeant Josh Roda said the event will be an exciting time for those who join the Merritt RCMP members for a special night.

“It’s a very formal ball where people can buy a ticket and go, there’s dinner and a dance,” he said. “Throughout the evening, there’s RCMP traditions that are done, like certain toasts to the King, a toast to the fallen police officers.”

He added that the regimental ball is usually an event that the RCMP hosts in order to raise money for different charities.

“The charity that we’re raising money for this year is Cops For Kids,” Staff Sgt. Roda said.

According to their website, Cops For Kids defines themselves as a charitable institution that is devoted to assisting children that have suffered different types of crisis, such as medical, physical or traumatic.

“Every single year, police officers from around the Southeast district get together and they do, I believe, a 10-day bike ride, where they bike 1,000 kilometres throughout the district,” Staff Sgt. Roda added. “So Merritt, every year has put in a rider. Corporal John Puterborough is going to be our rider this coming September. We wanted to put on a charity ball to raise money for him going on the ride.”

While the official announcement for the regimental ball will be published by the Merritt RCMP in the next month or two, according to Staff Sgt. Roda, Merrittonians that wish to participate will also be able to participate in a silent auction.

According to Staff Sgt. Roda, all the money collected throughout the event, from tickets to silent auction items and drinks will go towards Cops For Kids.

“I would encourage people, if they get the opportunity to buy a ticket and want to go, it’ll be a neat formal event,” he said. “In Merritt, we don’t have a lot of these types of events, and I don’t think there’s ever been a regimental ball held in Merritt.”