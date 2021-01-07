According to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC), Merritt recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 27, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021.

This increase follows a period of low numbers of the virus in Merritt, with only three cases recorded in the community in the month of December prior to the 27th.

Merritt isn’t the only community in the Interior Health Authority that is experiencing an increase in numbers, as there are currently ten active outbreaks in the region.

Interior Health President and CEO Susan Brown advised residents of the Interior that COVID cases were on the rise and they were seeing an increase of cases.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Interior Health, so please, stay home if you are feeling unwell, get tested, and use your layers of protection,” said Brown.

As of Jan. 6, the community cluster at Big White Mountain Ski Resort had grown by more than two dozen additional cases, bringing the total number of cases in that cluster to 136.