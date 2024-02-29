Feb. 27 marked one year anniversary of Miguel Mack’s disappearance.

A year ago, Mack was last seen in Merritt wearing a burgundy hoodie with white text saying “Turtle Island 1491 SECTION THIRTY FIVE.” He was then reported missing to police by his family on March 3, 2023.

Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) believes that it is important to remind the public that the investigation and search for Mack is still ongoing.

“There are people out there with knowledge of Miguel Mack’s disappearance and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,” said SED MCU Staff Sergeant Jason Smart.

“To date, our investigation has shown that Miguel Mack’s disappearance was the result of foul play and that Miguel Mack is the victim of a homicide. His disappearance and murder are senseless acts and this investigation remains a priority for the SED MCU,” he added. “It is important to police that the person(s) responsible for his disappearance and murder be held accountable and it is even more important for Mr. Mack’s family to be provided with some semblance of closure so that they can begin to heal from this terrible ordeal.”

Following Mack’s disappearance Merritt RCMP received support from SED MCU, utilizing dogs, drones and volunteers.

The investigation remains a priority for the Merritt RCMP and SED MCU. “To protect the integrity of this active and ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Miguel Mack is asked to contact the SED MCU Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.

Miguel Mack’s family will be hosting a community walk and would appreciate anyone coming out to show their support in the search for Miguel. The walk will take place on March 1, starting at 5 p.m. The starting point is at 2337 Coutlee Ave. with the tour going around Merritt and ending at Spirit Square.