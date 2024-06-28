Merritt resident transforms beeswax into eco-friendly and artisanal candles.

Leslee Lucy, who has been a business person most of her adult life, got involved with beeswax candles after retiring.

“I spent 25 years as a certified financial planner. And then I retired about a year and a half ago. But I spent 25 years telling people how to retire. And retirement is more than just having enough money is managing your time as well,” Lucy said.

Her sister gave her a couple of beeswax candles 25 years ago and Lucy says she instantly fell in love with them. Wasn’t until close to her retirement that she decided to explore the idea of creating her own candles.

“I never had time to pursue any hobbies while I was working full time and I also have four children. So When I was getting ready for retirement, I started making candles,” Lucy added. “I love them so much. I was giving them away as gifts and then people wanted to start buying them. Pretty soon I was making so many candles that I just started (my business).”

That’s how her beeswax candle business ‘Mind Your Beeswax’ came to life.

On top of making the candles, Lucy runs a series of articles to educate people “on the importance of bees and the virtues of beeswax candles and beeswax.”

“Beeswax is clean, (that) is the primary reason aside from the lovely honey scent when you build them or when you burn them,” Lucy said. “You also get a different light from a beeswax candle than you do from a paraffin wax candle or soy candle. It’s closer to natural sunlight, whereas the soy and the paraffin are very close to a fluorescent light.”

“It’s a very calming, soothing type of light, which creates your ambience and then you get this beautiful honey scent from the candle while it’s burning, you don’t need to artificially scent it with anything.”

She added that beeswax candles also benefit people who have allergies, due to the chemical reactions from the burning.

“If you have airborne allergies, then beeswax candles actually attach themselves to the pollutants in the air and neutralize them, and take the pollutants out of the air,” Lucy said.

You can catch Lucy and her candles at the Nicola Valley Farmers’ Market this summer.