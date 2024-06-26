Merrittonians and Nicola Valley residents gathered to learn how to FireSmart their homes over the weekend.

Over 300 people showed up at Central Park for the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, on Saturday, June 22.

During the day, community members had a chance to chat with the Fire Department and FireSmart partners and coordinator on fire preparedness and raise their questions and concerns on FireSmart practices.

“We are quite pleased with the amount of engagement we had with the community and hope to see that number grow with every annual Wildfire Prep Day,” said FireSmart coordinator Steve Rempel.

Some of the main topics amongst community members during the event was conifer trees and plants as well as sprinkler kits and the importance of FireSmart practices around the house.

“Many people assumed a sprinkler kit was enough to protect their home,” Rempel said. “We explained that while sprinklers are a great tool, they do little if the property isn’t FireSmart. For example, clean gutters, no combustibles within 1.5 metres of home’s perimeter, and removal of hazardous conifers are essential steps.”

Despite a relatively quiet start to the wildfire season locally and good amount of precipitation, Rempel reminds the community members that the risk still exists.

“It only takes a day or two of 30-degree weather and some wind for that moisture to disappear. We experienced similar conditions until mid-July last year, and then August happened, breaking provincial wildfire records,” he added.

“In B.C., we live with the threat of wildfire. The wildfire seasons are growing longer and more volatile. Because of this, we need to adopt FireSmart principles and practices as a lifestyle to ensure we reduce our wildfire risk.”

For those who didn’t get the chance to attend the Wildfire Preparedness Day event, and would still like to learn more about how to FireSmart their property, should contact the Merritt Fire and Rescue Department at 250-378-5626 or emailing [email protected]

“The Merritt Fire Rescue Department offers free home assessments any time of the year. This allows us to physically inspect the property and provide valuable feedback to homeowners about how they can reduce their wildfire risk,” Rempel added.