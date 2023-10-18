On the heels of Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency department temporarily closing for the eighteenth time this year due to staff shortages, the B.C. government has announced a round of new funding to help stabilize the crisis.

The province announced on Oct. 18 that it has committed $7.5 million to bring more physician ER coverage to the Merritt, Salmon Arm and Oliver hospitals, all which have been reeling from a lack of staff.

Funds will be used to recruit more physicians in these rural communities, compensating staff for their time spent at the hospital caring for patients with time-sensitive needs. In the past, a ‘fee-for-service’ model has been used as incentive to bring in temporary staff, with pay primarily based on the number of patients seen in a day.

“B.C., like all jurisdictions in Canada, is facing recruitment and retention challenges that were exacerbated by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing toxic-drug crisis and the rising number of patients with complex health-care needs, and we know that these challenges are more prominent in rural and remote communities,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix. “That is why we are taking immediate actions to bolster the recruitment of more physicians for our patients and their care teams.”

Though these new funds may provide temporary relief to staff shortages within the Interior Health boundaries, Minister Dix said he understands that there is more to do.

“Through our Health Human Resources Strategy, we are also committed to train, recruit and retain more people into our workforce, including providing incentives to attract physicians working in rural communities such as Merritt, Salmon Arm and Oliver.”

The Herald has reached out to Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz regarding recent talks with the Ministry of Health, and will provide an update with his response.