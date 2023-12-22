Merritt school PACs get funding

Merritt students are benefiting from a number of grants to School District 58’s Parent Advisory Councils (PAC), receiving almost $33,000 worth of government funds to enhance student lifestyle.

PACs, groups of elected executives for each district school that work as a collective voice for parents, can use the grants to pay for equipment and costs associated with a range of extracurricular activities, including sports, performances, movie nights, dances, field trips and conferences.

District PACs, like the collective advisory for SD58, use the funds for programs such as informational and promotional materials for parents, meeting-room rentals, presenter fees and travel for meetings.

The district’s funding, provided by B.C.’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs, breaks down as follows:

Nicola-Canford Elementary PAC: $3,100;

Bench Elementary PAC: $2,780.00;

South Central Interior Distance Education PAC: $7,000;

Merritt Secondary PAC: $11,720;

SD58 Nicola-Similkameen DPAC: $2,500.

School District 58’s Princeton schools, Vermilion Forks Elementary and John Allison Elementary, also received funding, in the amounts of $2,920 and $2,740 respectively.

“As a mother and a teacher, I know first-hand how important it is for students to learn, grow and have fun together outside the classroom,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang. “Parents who volunteer their time and energy to create opportunities for students shouldn’t be left to do all the fundraising themselves. I know these grants are helping parent advisory councils create vibrant and healthy communities in their kids’ schools.”