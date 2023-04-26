The Merritt Secondary School ‘Links Crew’ is excited to announce the return of their spring carnival, an annual event that raises funds for the school-based leadership and mentor program. Taking place at the school’s field, the afternoon of family fun will bring together carnival classics and plenty of other attractions.

The Links Leaders program at MSS is comprised of grade 11 and 12 students who are paired with new arrivals to the school, grade eight students coming from local elementary schools. Link Leaders are available to their assigned new arrival throughout the new school year, and particularly in the first month. Mentors provide anything from advice and a safe space to chat about the new experience of high school, to information such as classroom and facility locations.

“For our leaders, it’s a really great opportunity to put themselves out in the school community a bit, develop those leadership skills, and build those type of characteristics in them as they go off to university and things like that,” said Krystal Thompson, a teacher organizer with the Links Crew, along with fellow teacher Molly Brigden.

“For our grade eights, once they’re here, a lot of them feel like they’re sort of protected and getting connected easier and better through having kids in the school that know them, know their names, and that will say ‘hi’ to them in the hallways and help them out.”

The Link Leaders are currently organizing the spring carnival, which will raise funds for the future of the program. The program often incurs expenses, such as obtaining the iconic brightly coloured Link Leader shirts, attending training sessions, and other opportunities for Link Leaders, the cost of which will hopefully be offset by ticket sales at the carnival. The event will feature a dunk tank, pie-in-the-face station, inflatable obstacle course, and a number of other attractions.

The entire school community, students, teachers, administrators, and parents are slated to join in on the fun. MSS English teacher, Jennifer Denton, sees the event as a great opportunity for community connection.

“It’s a really nice tradition, and I think people are excited to get back to being able to hold and participate in these types of events,” Denton told the Herald.

“It really promotes a sense of community, because families and kids of all ages are welcome to come and attend. I’m looking forward to seeing the community come together, and just have fun.”

The MSS spring carnival will take place on May 2, 2023, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the high school’s field. The event will be cash only, with attraction tickets available for purchase on site.