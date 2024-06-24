Merritt celebrates as 122 students graduate from Merritt Secondary School.

On June 20, Merrittonians gathered on Voght Street and at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena to celebrate the Class of 2024.

Chapman Street, a brief portion of Coutlee Avenue and Quilchena Avenue, and Voght Street were closed off by police as the graduating class marched from MSS to the Memorial Arena.

The ceremony was opened by drumming from members of the Indigenous community in the Nicola Valley.

The event was attended by friends and family of the graduating class, faculty and school board, band and city representatives, and other community members.

“Graduates, each day I travel to work and it takes me about 30 minutes to get here, provides me a lot of thinking time,” said SD 58 superintendent of schools Stephen McNiven. “The first thought I had today was what a beautiful day for a graduation ceremony. The sun was shining, the temperature was perfect, the hills are green and there was absolutely no wind.”

“The second thought I had was a little more personal,” said McNiven. “I was wondering what the world would be like in 17 years,” said McNiven.

“My grandson turns one next week and he’ll be sitting in the same spot that you are 17 years from now,” said McNiven. “Just like your parents and family that are here today, when we think about that, we feel a little protective but we are also very excited.”

“We care about you, we want to hold onto you and protect you, but we also want to go and be successful,” said McNiven.

“By being here today, you’ve already proven you have what it takes, and it is my hope for each of you that you reach all the goals that you wish to achieve, that the path you take is both rewarding and joyful, I encourage you to be kind to yourself and others,” said McNiven congratulating the graduates.

More pictures of the graduation ceremony, parade and prom parade will be published in this week’s print issue of the Herald, as well as online.