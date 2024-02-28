Merritt Secondary School Flash Fiction Writing Challenge announced its winners on Feb. 21.

Funded by the Merritt Secondary School parent advisory council and organized by Jennifer Denton and Lia Larson, the challenge gave students six days, between Feb. 2 to 7, to write 500 word stories.

Students were provided with three prompts their stories had to include: object, location, and genre.

“It’s more about just being able to have a venue to showcase their talents, it involves creativity and an element of bravery to put yourself out there and try something new. Especially since they’re given some prompts that theyhave to include so not everything istheir choice, they have to be creative and, and integrate the prompts in the best way that they can,” said Denton.

The challenge was separated into a Grade 8 and 9 division and a Grade 10, 11 and 12 division.

The Grade 8 and 9 division saw Anna Easterbrook in first place, Sophia Amiscosa in second place, and Pavel Dhesa in third place.

The Grade 10, 11 and 12 saw Emily Vanroosbroeck in first place, Maggie Morris in second place, and Kelsey Cleavely in third place.

“I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of the students,” said Denton. “I look forward to doing this again next year for people, for the kids.”

Those who wish to read the winning stories are asked to check out the MSS website, as they will be published soon.