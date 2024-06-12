Thompson-Nicola Regional District Electoral Area N and M donate $2,000 to the Merritt Secondary School graduation funding account.

Each electoral area donated $1,000 each, totalling to $2,000. The cheques were received by student representatives and graduates Megan Voigt and Owen Bateson.

“We believe in supporting youth when we can and we had the opportunity to support part of the grad ceremonies from our discretionary funds form the regional district, and that’s what we did,” said Electoral Area M Director David Laird.

“(The money) goes into the grad funding account,” said MSS parent advisory council treasurer Quinn Rooke. “They’ve already spent the money, and that was for (the graduates) to go to the Rock Ridge Canyon, so they did a grad trip last weekend.”

“It’s their last year for a trip and for them to make memories with each other that’s going to last a lifetime,” said Rooke.

Laird and Electoral Area N Director Herb Graham plan to donate again to next year’s graduates.