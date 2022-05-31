Marking their first annual district-wide Pride Day, students of Merritt Secondary School’s Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) hosted a pride wellness walk through Merritt’s downtown core.

The students of the GSA club locally designed and printed custom shirts for their Pride Day event, which were eventually donned by club members, staff,

and School District 58 faculty alike as they made their way to Spirit Square and throughout downtown Merritt.

“We wanted to make ourselves known in the community. We went and did a ‘wellness walk’ with chalk, and wrote positive messages of love, acceptance, and tolerance all over downtown,” said Marika Cram, coordinator of the GSA and English teacher with MSS.

Walk participants left a trail of messages such as “love is love,” and colourful heart shapes in sidewalk chalk, hoping to raise awareness and encourage acceptance and diversity within the community.

“There’s old ideas and there’s some ignorance. It’s important that people see that it’s not just someone on TV or some nameless people, it’s us. We’re born here, we’re from here, we love it here, and we’re visible and part of this,” added Cram.

Cram says the community reception of the Pride Day walk was warm, with drivers slowing down to wave and honk their horns, and shows of support abundant throughout the duration of the walk.

Madison Nicholls, an MSS student and member of the GSA, was present for the walk and was actively involved in the planning of the day’s activities. She says the walk met students’ expectations and promoted an important message.

“It was great, we had a lot of fun. It was nice to spread the word,” said Nicholls.

“It’s great to have this community. Especially with how some people are, it’s nice to have a place to come to and know you’re safe and have fun.”

The GSA recently returned to Merritt Secondary after a pandemic-induced three year hiatus, but efforts by the club were further hampered by November’s flooding event. After the students returned to MSS post-spring break, the GSA was full steam ahead on planning Pride Day activities.

Aside from the annual event, the GSA offers students who are on the LGBTQ2S+ spectrum a safe space via weekly lunch meeting on Thursdays, crafts, advocacy, and queer history lessons.

Merritt’s Community Policing Officer, Cst. Blake Chursinoff, was also in attendance at the pride wellness walk. He emphasized the importance of supporting students and GSA members, as well as engaging community organizations.

“I think it’s being involved in the community and trying to immerse yourself in every little root of the community,” said Chursinoff, also the liaison officer for MSS.

“There are all sorts of organizations and dynamics within our community, and the more that we can be involved in each of those, it’s important. It lets them know the Merritt RCMP is there for them, and we’re the same people as you.”