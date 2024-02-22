A local basketball player has been crowned the ‘Athlete of the Month’ for January.

Gwen Storry, a grade 9 student at Merritt Secondary School, has made waves in the local sports scene with her remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to basketball.

“I didn’t know I had been nominated, so when I found out, I was surprised and grateful to be recognized,” Storry said.

Storry’s journey in basketball began during grade 8, and she reflects how the sport shaped her character.

“I feel like I have learned to be more patient with myself and others through basketball,” she added. “I have learned that it’s important to keep trying new things and to not just assume you aren’t good at something or that you won’t enjoy it.”

Her first high school basketball game was against Sa-Hali Secondary School in Kamloops, a game that she recalls she had a lot of fun.

For Storry, her biggest inspirations in her life and in basketball is her family and professional basketball player Caitlyn Clark.

“I admire both of my parents and their experiences playing,” she added. “I also admire Caitlyn Clark – she can shoot from anywhere and is changing women’s sports through basketball. I hope one day I can have an impact like she does.”

She adds that “being on the road a lot can be hard, but it’s definitely worth it.” Her favourite game in her basketball journey so far has been one that lead her team into the finals.

“I think going into a tournament with five players has been my favourite (game) because we all played the whole game and I remember that we played well and made into the finals,” Storry said.

As her basketball journey just recently started, critical games have also shaped her mentality in court. Storry said that her dad gave her the best advice she could ever hear.

“It was to be my biggest fan, meaning people may be rude or try to bring you down but you can never be one of them,” Storry said. “You need to be kind to yourself.”

As Storry basks in the glory of the award, she also looks into what the future might hold.

“I hope to play through university and eventually coach my kids.”