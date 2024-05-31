Merritt Secondary School wins bid to host the 2025 BC School Sports AA Girls Volleyball Championship.

Gian Cavaliere, athletic director at Merritt Secondary School, said that earlier this year the school put in a bid to host the AA Girls High School Volleyball Championships.

“Merritt was chosen by the legislative assembly to host the 2025 championships,” Cavaliere said. “I think it really helped that we also hosted them in 2022 and the tournament went really well. The community was super supportive, very welcoming of the out-of-town teams.”

“Teams at the end and parents of kids from out of town schools came up to us and let us know just how well run it was, how welcoming the community was and what a good experience it was. That was our first time that Merritt has ever hosted provincial championships for volleyball.”

According to Cavaliere, 15 other teams around the province will join Merritt Secondary School’s girls volleyball team and compete.

“We want to make sure the community is aware of it. We want to promote volleyball even more so than already is in Merritt,” he added.

The 2025 AA Girls Volleyball Championship will run from November 27 to 29, 2025, and the games will most likely be hosted at Merritt Secondary School, Community Learning Centre and the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology.

Cavaliere shares his excitement to host the provincial championship at MSS for the second time.

“I’m really excited. It’s only going to help our position as a sports city in this province, it’s only going to help us, you know, maintain that high standard of running tournaments in a very organized way,” he said. “And to just keep building that brand that Merritt is a great spot to come for sports, we’re in a great location and you have a good experience while being here.”