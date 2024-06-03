Merritt Secondary School’s ultimate frisbee team places tenth in the province.

On March 23 and 24, MSS went to McArthur Island Park in Kamloops to compete in the 2024 B.C. School Sports Ultimate Championships.

The tournament hosted 32 teams from around B.C. with Merritt finishing tenth in the AA division.

“I was really impressed with how the players conducted themselves,” said coach Taylor Larter. “There was quite a few close games where it could have gone, we could have won but the other team won, so there’s some really good ultimate frisbee being played there.”

Larter was also impressed with the team’s performance despite his absence on the Friday game due to a family commitment. “My co-coach ran it and he just said that the team’s behaviour, attitudes, flexibility, because there’s now only one coach, just really did MSS proud,” said Larter.

Under Larter’s leadership, MSS emphasized short, quick passes to move the disk faster; flow and awareness of key openings; as well as emphasis on field communication.

“We crushed the other teams,” said Larter. “But we weren’t arrogant or cocky about it, we were supportive, we were helping the other players learn the game if they didn’t know the rules.”

Larter explains the concept of “spirit” in ultimate frisbee. “It’s not just like how much energy and enthusiasm you have when you play,” said Larter. “It’s looking at how fair are you, are you having open conversations and discussions, are you positive, are you helping others better understand the game?”

Larter says spirit is important as there are referees in ultimate frisbee thus players must police themselves.

Next year, Larter hopes that the MSS team will get to provincials again however it is dependent on how many students sign up. “If we have a huge influx of students, maybe we’ll have a junior team or senior team which would be kind of cool,” said Larter. “The goal is always provincials but we will see when next season comes.”

Whilst school season is winding down, club season is starting up, says Larter. “I know there’s a number of students from (MSS) that are coming out to club tryouts,” said Larter. “They might be going on to play on a team that’s going to compete nationally this summer.”