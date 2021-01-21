For the second week in a row, the Merritt area recently saw a record high number of positive COVID-19 cases.

15 new cases were announced between Jan. 10-16 in a new chart released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, eclipsing the ten announced from the week before, which in itself was a record.

The chart shows the Merritt area ranging from 15.1-20 daily cases per 100,000 population, quite high for the surrounding area. Hope was the only connecting local health authority with a higher daily rate per 100,000 population, showing 18 new cases over the one-week period despite a population size slightly smaller than Merritt.

The Merritt number has climbed significantly since the Dec. 13-19 chart was released, when the Merritt area showed no new cases.

Dec. 20-26: 2

Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 9

Jan. 3-9: 10.